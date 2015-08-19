Jordan Spieth has made $10.4 million this year and is on pace to shatter the PGA Tour record

With his second-place finish at the PGA Championship this week, Jordan Spieth has now made $US10.40 million on the PGA Tour this season in 21 events putting him within easy reach of the all-time record.

In 2004, Vijay Singh won nine of the 29 tournaments he entered and took home a record $US10.91 million in earnings that season. More impressive was the season put up by Tiger Woods in 2007 when he won seven tournaments and $US10.87 million in earnings despite playing in just 16 events.

Thinks look a little different if we consider inflation as Singh’s earnings translate to $US13.8 million in today’s dollars and Woods’ inflation-adjusted earnings were $US12.5 million and none of this includes the FedEx Cup bonuses at the end of the year which is $US10 million for the winner. But with a half-dozen events left this year, Spieth should easily break the record.

