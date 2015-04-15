Everybody in the golf world loves Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth is just 21 years old, but his golfing resume already includes two top-two finishes at the Masters, including a wire-to-wire win this past weekend for his first green jacket.

That type of success so early in a career often draws the disdain of older peers in a sport. But that is not the case for Spieth.

After his win at Augusta, fellow golfers showered Spieth with compliments, not only about his golf game, but the players seemed to go out of their way to compliment Spieth as a person.

Phil Mickelson noted that he just “enjoys being around” Spieth and that he is “just a quality individual.”

Steve Stricker said he has gotten to know Spieth and called him “a great kid.”

Rory McIlroy called Spieth “way more mature than I was at 21 and a hell of a golfer and a great person as well.”

When simply asked to comment on Spieth, Darren Clarke went out of his way to first point out how great Spieth is as a person. “First and foremost, I played with him,” Clarke told the media. “He’s a wonderful young kid. He’s a really, really good kid. He’s a ‘please’ and ‘thank you,’ he’s got it all.”

Others went to Twitter to compliment Spieth including Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, and Graeme McDowell (via Golf Digest).

Congratulations @JordanSpieth! I’m honored to pass on @TheMasters green jacket to you. You deserve it! #Champion

— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) April 13, 2015