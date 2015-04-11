21-year-old Jordan Spieth is making a run at the 36-hole record at the Masters

Jordan Spieth, the 21-year-old who’s running away from the field at the Masters, has a chance to set the 36-hole record at Augusta.

He entered the back nine of his second round at 11-under.

He’s now 12-under after 10 holes. If he gets to 14-under he’ll break Raymond Floyd’s 39-year-old record for lowest score after 36 holes.

Masters.com is streaming Spieth’s group, so you can watch him play live here.

Spieth built himself a big lead in round one, shooting an eight-under 64. Going into the back nine he is four strokes ahead of his nearest competitor.

The guy is just on fire. On No. 8 he hit a 229-yard long iron to three feet after dumping his tee shot into the bunker:

