Everything you need to know about 23-year-old golf phenom Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth is seeking redemption at the annual Masters tournament at Augusta National this weekend after his infamous implosion in the final round of the 2016 event.

At 23, Spieth has already cemented his legacy as one of golf’s great prodigies. Here’s everything you need to know about the superstar golfer as he pursues his second green jacket.

