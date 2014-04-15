CHART: 20-Year-Old Jordan Spieth Nearly Won The Masters With Incredible 26-Hole Run

Bubba Watson won the green jacket for a second time, but the 2014 Masters will also be remembered as the coming out party for 20-year-old Jordan Spieth.

Spieth finished tied for second, three strokes behind Watson. However, after one amazing 26-hole stretch, it looked like Spieth might win on his first appearance at Augusta National.

After the 17th hole in the second round, Spieth was 2-under and 6 strokes behind Watson. Spieth then birdied the final hole of that round, to start a string of 26 holes that he played 6-under to take a 2-stroke lead over Watson.

Unfortunately for Spieth, things unravelled and he played the final 11 holes at 3-over par. But for 26 holes we saw that it probably won’t be long before Spieth wins his first green jacket.

