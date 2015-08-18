Chart shows just how dominant Jordan Spieth was at this year's majors

Jordan Spieth came up short at the PGA Championship, but his second-place showing was his fourth top-4 finish of the year at the majors leading to one of the most dominant runs ever at golf’s four premier events, including a pair of wins.

Spieth finished the four majors with a combined score of 54-under par, breaking Tiger Woods’ record of 53-under set in 2000. Jason Day, the PGA Championship winner, had the second-best cumulative score and yet he was still 19 strokes behind Spieth.

Overall, only 18 golfers made the cut at all four majors this season. Here is how they each scored in the four tournaments combined.

