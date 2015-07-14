Chart shows just how dominant Jordan Spieth has been on the PGA Tour this year

Cork Gaines

Jason Sobel of ESPN threw out an interesting stat that shows how commanding Jordan Spieth’s lead is in the FedEx Cup standings.

“The FedEx Cup point differential between No. 1 Jordan Spieth and No. 2 Jimmy Walker is the same as between Walker and No. 165 Angel Cabrera,” Sobel pointed out on Twitter.

We can take that a step further. With Spieth’s win at the John Deere Classic, he has now won $US8.7 million on the PGA Tour this year. The money difference between No. 1 Spieth and No. 2 Dustin Johnson ($US4.3 million) is more than the difference between Johnson and you.

Jordan Spieth ChartBusiness Insider

NOW WATCH: WWE superstar John Cena just posted a video of himself squatting 396 pounds

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.