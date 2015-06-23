Chart shows just how dominant Jordan Spieth has been at this year's majors

Jordan Spieth needed a Dustin Johnson missed putt on hole No. 72 to win the US Open, his second major championship of the year. But that doesn’t accurately reflect how dominant Spieth has been when it matters most.

Through eight rounds at this year’s majors, only 32 players have made the cut at both the Masters and the US Open and of those, only 12 players have shot a total score under par.

Spieth leads the way at 23-under and nobody else is even close.

