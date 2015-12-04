Jordan Spieth hit a hole-in-one to start golf's most exclusive tournament

Emmett Knowlton
Jordan Spieth hole-in-oneScott Halleran/GettySpieth and Anirban Lahiri celebrate Spieth’s ace.

Jordan Spieth got off to a fast start at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament in the Bahamas on Thursday, acing the second hole and nearly slam dunking the 187-yard Par 3. 

Hosted by Tiger Woods, the Hero World Challenge is an exclusive tournament featuring only 18 of the top-ranked golfers in the world. Spieth won the tournament last year and this year wasted little time attacking the Albany Championship course.

Here’s the hole-in-one:

On Wednesday, Spieth told PGA.com that he thinks he can play even better in 2016 than he did in 2015, when he won two majors. From PGAtour.com (via The Comeback):

“I can certainly improve in spots of my game,” Spieth said Wednesday from the Hero World Challenge. “I believe I can get better certainly in different specific parts of my game and I can grow mentally as a player as well. I don’t know if it will lead into the same kind of accolades that this year brought forth, but I can certainly finish next season feeling like I’m a better player than I was in 2015, and if that’s the case, wins will fall my way.”

His hole-on-one on Thursday certainly bodes well for the upcoming season.

