Jordan Spieth hit a hole-in-one to start golf's most exclusive tournament

Scott Halleran/Getty Spieth and Anirban Lahiri celebrate Spieth’s ace.

Jordan Spieth got off to a fast start at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament in the Bahamas on Thursday, acing the second hole and nearly slam dunking the 187-yard Par 3.

Hosted by Tiger Woods, the Hero World Challenge is an exclusive tournament featuring only 18 of the top-ranked golfers in the world. Spieth won the tournament last year and this year wasted little time attacking the Albany Championship course.

Here’s the hole-in-one:

Jordan Spieth has aced half the holes he’s played today. #QuickHits https://t.co/0khB0LugGV

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 3, 2015

On Wednesday, Spieth told PGA.com that he thinks he can play even better in 2016 than he did in 2015, when he won two majors. From PGAtour.com (via The Comeback):

“I can certainly improve in spots of my game,” Spieth said Wednesday from the Hero World Challenge. “I believe I can get better certainly in different specific parts of my game and I can grow mentally as a player as well. I don’t know if it will lead into the same kind of accolades that this year brought forth, but I can certainly finish next season feeling like I’m a better player than I was in 2015, and if that’s the case, wins will fall my way.”

His hole-on-one on Thursday certainly bodes well for the upcoming season.

