Jordan Spieth flew home on a private jet with the guy he lost the British Open to and drank out of the trophy

After missing out on a chance to win the British Open with a disappointing bogey-par finish in the final round, Jordan Spieth seemed to take his missed chance at history well.

On Monday night he flew back to the US with a group of American golfers that included Zach Johnson, the Open champion. They hopped on a private jet, keeping the Claret Jug well protected (via Johnson’s caddie Damon Green):

On Tuesday Johnson went on the Dan Patrick Show and talked about the trip:

“We actually flew home together last night. It was fun. It was fun. It was interesting. We had a bunch of guys on the plane and a bunch of friends and family, my wife, clearly, and my caddie. A bunch of other individuals too — Horschel, Dufner, Jimmy Walker, Webb Simpson, Harris English. Good friends. It’s strange, our sport may be odd. We try to beat other’s heads in but when it comes down to it we’re going to be the first to applaud and share in the moment.”

It looked like a great time. Spieth might not have won, but at least he got to drink out of the Claret Jug:

Spieth has had a borderline unprecedented degree of success at his age. As a result, he hasn’t had to deal with adversity. It will be fascinating to see how he bounces back from this in the next few months. While drinking on a private jet with the guy who beat him in the Open doesn’t tell us much about how he’ll react to what happened at St. Andrews when he gets back on the course, everything we’ve seen so far suggests he’ll do just fine.

