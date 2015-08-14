The difference between Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson at the majors is jarring

Considering Jordan Spieth has already won two majors this year and Dustin Johnson has yet to win one, it is easy to see one golfer has enjoyed more success. But how they got there is pretty jarring.

Through the first round of the PGA Championship, Dustin Johnson is now a whopping 20-under in the opening rounds of the majors this year, four strokes better than Spieth. If we include the second rounds, Johnson is still ahead of Spieth, at 27-under before the cut in the four majors combined.

But things take a turn for the worse for Johnson on the weekends where he is 4-over in the third and fourth rounds combined. Meanwhile, Spieth has played 13-under on the weekends, 17 strokes better than Johnson, leading to the two wins and a fourth-place finish.

