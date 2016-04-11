After blowing a huge lead at the Masters, Jordan Spieth had to awkwardly hand Danny Willett the green jacket

Danny Willett won his first major championship on Sunday, but the story was Jordan Spieth blowing what looked like an insurmountable lead on the final nine holes.

Blowing a lead at the Masters is bad enough. But to add insult to injury, Spieth, the defending champion, then had to sit next to Willett in the cabin following the tournament as Jim Nantz heaped praise on the new champion.

And then it got worse. Spieth then had the responsibility of giving Willett his new prize, the green jacket.





Spieth did not look thrilled at all.

