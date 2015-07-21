Jordan Spieth had a fantastic answer when asked about the pressure of going for his third straight major championship

Jordan Spieth has a chance to win his third straight major championship as he enters the final round of the Open Championship just one stroke behind the leaders.

The 21-year-old Spieth quickly erased any thought about cracking under pressure with one fabulous answer when ESPN asked him about thinking of what’s at stake during the final round. Spieth is clearly a player who’s head is in a good place right now.

Spieth went further during his post-round press conference, talking about how he approaches pressure as a positive.

“As far as handling it, I don’t look at it as a negative thing, I look at it almost as an advantage. Why should it add more pressure in a negative way? If it adds more pressure, it just makes me feel like this is something that’s a little more special, let’s go ahead and get the job done. I know it’s easier said than done, but when you say added pressure, most people associate that with negativity or something that can hinder what’s comfortable. For me, I think it could be advantageous. You hit the ball a little bit further, you can really get your mind around a more specific target and block out other things.”

Now that is an athlete who knows the power of positive thinking.

