Jordan Spieth hit 2 straight shots into the water to blow a huge lead at the Master

For Jordan Spieth, it looked like the back-9 would be a coronation. Instead it was a complete melt down.
After birdies on the final four holes of the front-9, Spieth moved to 7-under and opened up what looked like an insurmountable 4-stroke lead. Social media rejoiced what seemed like a foregone conclusion — Jordan Spieth had just won his second-straight Masters.
Not so fast.
Spieth then bogeyed Nos. 10 and 11 to fall back to 5-over. At the same time, Danny Willett birdied back-to-back holes to pull within one shot of the lead.
And then the 12th hole happened.
Spieth hit his drive on the par-3 into the water.
Spieth then dropped for what would be his third shot. He moved back to 80-yards out so that he could take a full swing.
He chunked it and the ball barely even reached the water.
Unbelievable.
Spieth eventually needed seven strokes to finish the hole, a quadruple-bogey.
In the span of about 45 minutes, Spieth went from 7-under and seemingly cruising to another major title, to 1-under and three strokes off the lead.
