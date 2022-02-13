Search

Jordan Peele releases trailer for new horror flick ‘Nope’ starring Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun

Gabi Stevenson
Screenshot of a man in a cowboy hat and a horse in a box from Jordan Peele's 'Nope'
The trailer for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ dropped in February 2022. Universal Pictures
  • The trailer for Jordan Peele’s latest film “Nope” dropped on Super Bowl Sunday.
  • The horror film will reunite Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele, who worked together on “Get Out.”
  • ‘Nope’ opens in theatres on July 22.

