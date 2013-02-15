Michael Jordan Would Pick Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James

Photo: AP Images/Wikimedia Commons

There are a lot of different ways you can breakdown the differences between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Jordan and Kobe Bryant, and LeBron and Kobe. But for Jordan, it is all about the rings.In an interview with Ahmad Rashad for NBA TV (via Miami Sun-Sentinel) Jordan was asked to compare the careers of Bryant and James…



“If you had to pick between the two, that would be a tough choice…but five beats one every time I look at it”…And not that [James] won’t get five…He may get more than that, but five is bigger than one.”

Of course, Kobe is in his 17th season and LeBron is in just his 10th, so just using championships gives Bryant a bit of an unfair advantage. It will also be interesting to see if Jordan’s tune will change if Kobe wins a sixth ring, matching Jordan’s total.

Meanwhile, somewhere Robert Horry is thinking, “oh yeah, seven is bigger than six or five or one.”

