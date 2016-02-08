Panthers make a huge mistake on a punt leading to another score for the Broncos in the Super Bowl

The Denver Broncos extended their lead to 13-7 after kicking another field goal.

They got into field goal range, in part, because of a huge, 61-yard punt return from receiver Jordan Norwood.

However, his run, which set a new Super Bowl record, was helped by a confused Panthers defence that thought he called for a fair catch on the punt.

Here’s the play:



It’s unclear where, exactly, Panthers thought Norwood called for a fair catch, but clearly some Panthers players were confused.

Here’s a replay that shows Norwood up close:



Either way, the huge run put the Broncos in field goal position. The Panthers were lucky they didn’t score a touchdown on the possession.

In a game this big and close (so far), every point counts, and Carolina’s belief that Norwood signalled a fair catch could come back to haunt them.

NOW WATCH: The NFL is conducting an investigation of Peyton Manning over HGH allegations



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.