A Georgia Football Player Jumped Over A Blocker's Head During A Scrimmage

This is University of Georgia linebacker Jordan Jenkins leaping over running back Brendan Douglas during a scrimmage.
Jenkins is freakishly athletic, and was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.
He told a local paper after the game that he tried the move after seeing Jadeveon Clowney do the same thing against Georgia last year.
Here it is as a GIF via SB Nation:
And the video from Bleacher Report:
