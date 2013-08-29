A Georgia Football Player Jumped Over A Blocker's Head During A Scrimmage

This is University of Georgia linebacker Jordan Jenkins leaping over running back Brendan Douglas during a scrimmage.

Jenkins is freakishly athletic, and was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

He told a local paper after the game that he tried the move after seeing Jadeveon Clowney do the same thing against Georgia last year.

Here it is as a GIF via SB Nation:

And the video from Bleacher Report:

