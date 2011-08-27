DOWN GOES LSU: Star QB Jordan Jefferson Suspended After Second-Degree Battery Arrest

YouTube



LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson has been suspended indefinitely after Baton Rouge police issued an arrest warrants him and linebacker Josh Johns today.The two players have been charged with second-degree battery after allegedly kicking a marine in the face during a wild melee outside a bar last Thursday night.

Jefferson was cooperating with police prior to his arrest.

Yesterday, police searched his home and seized 49 pairs of his shoes.

The Tigers are ranked No. 4 in the country, and face No. 3 Oregon on Sept. 3.

Needless to say, they now face an uphill battle to meet their lofty preseason expectations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.