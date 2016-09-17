Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson curls in stunning 30-yard goal against Chelsea

Emmett Knowlton

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson scored his first goal of the English Premeir League season — and it might just be the goal of the year. 

In the 35th minute against Chelsea on Friday, Henderson collected a pass and, out of nowhere, curled in a stunning, 30-yard goal that dipped past Thibaut Courtois’ fingertips. 

It’s a beauty:

Let’s have another look: 

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp liked it:

Liverpool leads Chelsea 2-0 early in the second half.

