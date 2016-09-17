Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson curls in stunning 30-yard goal against Chelsea

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson scored his first goal of the English Premeir League season — and it might just be the goal of the year.

In the 35th minute against Chelsea on Friday, Henderson collected a pass and, out of nowhere, curled in a stunning, 30-yard goal that dipped past Thibaut Courtois’ fingertips.

It’s a beauty:

Quel but de Jordan Henderson ! #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/zRmGn8djIm

— Foot Anglais FR (@FootAnglaisFR) September 16, 2016

Let’s have another look:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp liked it:

Liverpool leads Chelsea 2-0 early in the second half.

