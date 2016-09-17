Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson curls in stunning 30-yard goal against Chelsea

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson scored his first goal of the English Premeir League season — and it might just be the goal of the year.
In the 35th minute against Chelsea on Friday, Henderson collected a pass and, out of nowhere, curled in a stunning, 30-yard goal that dipped past Thibaut Courtois’ fingertips.
It’s a beauty:
Quel but de Jordan Henderson ! #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/zRmGn8djIm
— Foot Anglais FR (@FootAnglaisFR) September 16, 2016
Let’s have another look:
Flames. #Hendo pic.twitter.com/jKH8Ew8iqA
— Liverpool Gifs (@LiverpoolGifs) September 16, 2016
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp liked it:
Grujic’s reaction ???????? pic.twitter.com/fKhF6wEbZW
— Liverpool Gifs (@LiverpoolGifs) September 16, 2016
Liverpool leads Chelsea 2-0 early in the second half.
