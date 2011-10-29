An NBA Player Who Has Played One Mediocre Season Thinks He's Better Than Michael Jordan

Photo: AP

Jordan is the greatest NBA player ever. Hands down.But according to a member of the Washington Wizards, it’s not who you think.



“When I’m done playing, I don’t want people to say, Michael Jordan is the best player. I want that to be me. That’s how I am. That’s how I was built.”

Those are the words of another Jordan.

Jordan Crawford.

A late first-round pick who has played just one NBA season. He averaged 16.3 points in 26 games for Washington after being traded from his duties as an Atlanta Hawks’ benchwarmer.

This seems slightly far-fetched. The other Jordan did win 10 NBA scoring titles, five MVP awards and six championships. No?

“Yeah, I know that, I definitely know that,” he told the Washington Post. “But I’m not settling for anything less. I feel like I’m better than him, anyway. My mum is going to say I’m better than him.”

