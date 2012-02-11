This Microsoft Developer Built An Awesome Robot To Keep His Dog Company While He's At Work

Microsoft developer Jordan Correa built a robot to keep his dog company while he and his wife are at work, reports Gizmodo.



It’s called DarwinBot (after his dog, Darwin). Correa can control it over the Internet to throw a ball and dispense dog treats while he’s at work. He interacts with it via an Xbox 360 controller and Skype.

Take a look at the video to see how it all comes together to keep Darwin from getting bored or lonely during the day.

If you want to skip directly to seeing the robot in action, go to 2:40.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

