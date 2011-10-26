Jordan Brand Is Now Using The NBA Lockout To Sell Shoes

The NBA lockout is in full effect. But that won’t stop consumers from buying basketball shoes.



Or basketball players from playing basketball.

So Jordan Brand produced this excellent commercial featuring Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. “Love The Game” follows all three stars in their lockout escapades.

Like Wade at a Miami senior rec league. Paul at a New Orleans women’s league. Or a Chasidic Jewish league welcoming Anthony to the Big Apple. And, of course, hipsters.

It makes for one enjoyable commercial. And a very happy Chinese boy.

