Jordan dismisses claim of killed US hostage as an ISIS 'PR stunt'

Jordan and US officials are casting doubt on a claim made Friday by the jihadist group ISIS (also known as ISIS or ISIL) that an American hostage was killed by a Jordanian airstrike.

According to CNN, Jordanian Interior Minister Hussein Majali called the claim as “another PR stunt by ISIS.”

“They tried to cause problems internally in Jordan and haven’t succeeded,” Majali said. “They are now trying to drive a wedge between the coalition with this latest low PR stunt.”

Additionally, a Jordanian government spokesperson told NBC News that the Islamic State’s claim didn’t make any sense because the airstrikes had targeted weapons depots.

“Why would she be held in a weapons depot?” the spokesperson asked.

US officials were more cautious, but agreed the Islamic State does not have any proof the 26-year-old female aid worker was in fact killed. The US previously requested her name be withheld to protect her safety.

“We are obviously deeply concerned by these reports. We have not at this time seen any evidence that corroborates ISIL’s claim,” National Security Council spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan told Business Insider.

Jordan launched a wave of airstrikes against the Islamic State on Thursday after the jihadists released a gruesome video of a Jordanian hostage, pilot Moaz al-Kasasbe, being burned alive. The country is part of the US-led coalition that is vying to push back the Islamic State, which has seized wide swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria. According to the SITE intelligence service, the Islamic State claims the US hostage was killed by a Jordanian airstrike against a building in Syria’s ar-Raqqah province.

Rita Katz, SITE’s director, also expressed some doubt as to whether the jihadist claim is genuine.

“It’s possible that ISIS killed her to blame it on the Coalition,” she wrote on Twitter.

