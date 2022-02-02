A YouTuber who went viral for telling her crying son to pose in a video says she received death threats and abuse in her 5 months offline

Jordan Cheyenne left YouTube in September 2021 following backlash. YouTube: Jordan Cheyenne

YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne has returned to the internet with two new videos after five months offline.

In September she faced backlash after her telling her crying son to pose for a thumbnail.

Cheyenne said she was “disgusted” by her actions and will no longer feature her son in videos.

Influencer Jordan Cheyenne has returned to YouTube after disappearing from the internet for five months when footage of her telling her crying son to pose for a thumbnail photo went viral.

California-based lifestyle YouTuber Cheyenne has over 530,000 YouTube subscribers and posts lifestyle, fitness, and parenting videos. In September 2021, she deleted her channel following backlash against a video about her sick puppy, in which she could be heard telling her 10-year-old son to “act like you’re crying.”

At the time, she told Insider she was “disgusted and horrified” at what she did, and would be “completely offline, canceling all videos and monetization, and prioritizing my child.”

On January 25, 2022, Cheyenne posted her first video since the incident, titled “I was cancelled worldwide & my life changed forever.”

Cheyenne said that during her time offline, she received death threats and her family was harassed and doxxed — a practice that involves publicizing someone’s address online. She showed purported screenshots of abusive messages she’d received.

She also apologized for “her terrible decision” to put making content above the needs of her son, saying, it “is not a reflection at all of my deep, deep love for Christian.”

She told her viewers she would stop featuring her son in her videos so he can “be fully present and enjoy the moment” rather than think about the camera, adding that despite knowing she was “coming back to a lot of hate,” she wanted to return to YouTube as it was the “most creative job I’ve ever had,” and not doing so would be a disservice to her son.

In the comments under the video, many viewers remained critical of Cheyenne. One top comment, with 167 likes, said Cheyenne was “only mad at yourself because people saw it.” Another, with 147 likes, said, “I think what you did hurt your son more than anything. I bet many YouTubers are the same with their kids.”

Cheyenne addressed the response in a pinned comment, saying she “would like to address some concerns/lies in these comments,” and linked to a second video posted on January 29 titled, “Chatty GRWM: My breakup, Moving, Meet Rosie, Business updates, Future content plans + more.”

She addressed comments suggesting she was “acting like a victim,” saying that the situation “affected me very very badly” but took full responsibility for what happened, and said that she had deleted comments from people that contained “bullying” or “untrue” statements about her.

Cheyenne added that during the five months she spent offline, she found it hard to adapt financially and went through a break-up, as well as facing threats to her safety.

Going forward, Cheyenne said she wants to approach social media “in a healthy balanced way” and said she deleted old content from her channel that was too personal, but kept footage of her son that was filmed in the past.

According to social-analytics site Social Blade, Cheyenne lost 1,000 YouTube subscribers on the day she uploaded her second video.

Cheyenne did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

