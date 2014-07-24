The Guy Who Asked People To Invest In His Mystery Product Finally Revealed What He Made

Jordan Bishop, the man who asked the internet to invest in his CrowdTilt product without knowing what they would be paying for, announced his product Wednesday.

His 692 backers will be receiving a set of three Wise Words, a line of greeting cards featuring prominent thinkers and iconic individuals.

“Wise Words is the best way to show someone you care,” Bishop told Business Insider. “They’re a special collection of cards that connect people over something that inspires both of them.”

Bishop’s been working on Wise Words for months, and used CrowdTilt to offer the mystery product at first to curious friends, and later to strangers online. He told Business Insider the crowdfunding project was a “trust experiment.”

Up through today, Bishop used his CrowdTilt profile to offer a pre-sale special: You could buy three of his products for $US9, which includes free shipping to the U.S. and Canada.

According to its website, Wise Words retails at $US4.50 per card, but you can buy a box set for $US20.

He says he’ll even refund your money if you decide you don’t like what he’s selling or if you can’t easily use 12 of his products within the next 12 months.

“I never expected this to blow up. This is just something I did in half an hour on Wednesday morning when I wrote the Medium post. It really was not a planned endeavour,” he said.

