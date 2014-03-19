This Is Where The Real Life 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Lives

Julia La Roche
Jordan Belfort HomeYouTube/ South Bay Digs

The real-life “Wolf of Wall Street” Jordan Belfort — who is now a motivational speaker — resides in a luxurious oceanfront home in California. [via@BoydRoddy]

Belfort’s business, JB Global Holdings LLC, is registered to an oceanfront home located at 3423 The Strand in Hermosa Beach, Calif. His fiancée is also listed as a member.

Belfort is the author of a bestselling, tell-all memoir that chronicled his boozy, drug-fuelled high-flying Wall Street lifestyle running ’90s-era boiler room Stratton Oakmont.

The convicted felon’s book was recently adapted into a film directed by Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Belfort was arrested in 1998. In 2003, he was convicted for securities fraud and money laundering. He served a 22-month prison sentence after being sentenced to four years. He was also ordered to pay $US110.4 million in restitution to victims of Stratton Oakmont. He hasn’t finished paying them back yet either.

While the nearly 4,000 square-foot California home is much smaller compared to his former palatial Long Island home, it’s still incredibly nice.

Now we’re going to take a tour.

Belfort's home has a Mediterranean look.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

The home features four bedrooms and five baths.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

It's right on the beach.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

Upon entering the home, you're greeted by a spiraling staircase connecting the three floors.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

Seen here is the great room.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

It features a media center.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

Just off to the side is a balcony.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

It's perfect for dining outside.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

The kitchen is located just off the great room.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

It's a chef's kitchen.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

It has Viking and Bosch appliances.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

There are also ocean views from the kitchen sink.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

This is the dining room.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

The master suite is on the main level.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

The master suite has a private balcony offering beachfront views.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

There's also a master bath.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

It features a walk-in steam shower.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

And a large bathtub.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

Here's a guest room.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

And another guestroom.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

There are three guest rooms.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

Seen here is a guest bath.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

The lower level features a living area with a fireplace.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

There's also a media entertainment center in the downstairs level.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

Located outside of the lower level is a patio. It's perfect for grilling out.

YouTube/South Bay Digs

