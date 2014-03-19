This Is Where The Real Life 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Lives

The real-life “Wolf of Wall Street” Jordan Belfort — who is now a motivational speaker — resides in a luxurious oceanfront home in California. [via@BoydRoddy]

Belfort’s business, JB Global Holdings LLC, is registered to an oceanfront home located at 3423 The Strand in Hermosa Beach, Calif. His fiancée is also listed as a member.

Click to see the house »

Belfort is the author of a bestselling, tell-all memoir that chronicled his boozy, drug-fuelled high-flying Wall Street lifestyle running ’90s-era boiler room Stratton Oakmont.

The convicted felon’s book was recently adapted into a film directed by Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Belfort was arrested in 1998. In 2003, he was convicted for securities fraud and money laundering. He served a 22-month prison sentence after being sentenced to four years. He was also ordered to pay $US110.4 million in restitution to victims of Stratton Oakmont. He hasn’t finished paying them back yet either.

While the nearly 4,000 square-foot California home is much smaller compared to his former palatial Long Island home, it’s still incredibly nice.

Now we’re going to take a tour.

