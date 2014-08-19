'Wolf Of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort Is Writing A TV Show About The Excess Of Wall Streeters

Getty Images Entertainment/ Rob Kim Jordan Belfort at the premiere of ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street.’

Jordan Belfort –the real life stockbroker and scam artist who inspired “The Wolf of Wall Street”– is teaming up with “Rush Hour” director Brett Ratnerand Australian billionaire James Packer to produce and write a “Mad Men”-style TV show about the excess of Wall Street in the 1980s.

Basically, “The Wolf of Wall Street” the TV show.

“The idea was to come up with a show about that period with really interesting characters, and so my manager pitched the idea to Brett Ratner, who fell in love with it,” Belfort explained to the Weekend Australian in a new interview.

AP Photo/Matt Sayles Director Brett Ratner will produce the Jordan Belfort-inspired show through his joint production company, RatPac-Dune Entertainment.

Packer says of the future series: “I respect Jordan for his perseverance. Like many others, he is a man that made a lot of mistakes but he isn’t hiding. Jordan worked hard to build his new career and this adventure is an important part of his journey.”

Belfort, who will co-write the series, will produce the show alongside Ratner, Packer, and Wall Street financier Steven Mnuchin’s production company, RatPac-Dune Entertainment, reports PageSix.

In September, Ratner’s RatPac-Dune closed a $US450 million financing deal with Warner Bros. to fund up to 75 upcoming films. “Gravity” was the first title covered by the new, four-year partnership — which pocketed the company a cool $US40 million.

“The Wolf Of Wall Street” has raked in over $392 million since it’s Christmas Day release last year. Belfort was played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the Oscar-nominated Martin Scorsese film.

Belfort spent 22 months in prison after defrauding more than 1,500 investors during his career as a stockbroker in the 1980s. He

was ordered to pay $US110.4 million in restitution to victims of Stratton Oakmont. He hasn’t finished paying them back yet, but has said that he would be able to finish doing so thanks to his $100 million speaking tour.

As a stockbroker, he made about $US50 million per year.

In December, Belfort was pitching an uplifting reality show to various networks, in which he would “step in to help others who, like him, have hit rock bottom but still hold out some hope for redemption,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. No word yet on whether the show has been picked up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.