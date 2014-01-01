Jordan Belfort: I Will Turn Over All 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Profits To Past Victims

Getty/Michael Loccisano

Jordan Belfort, who defrauded clients of his stock brokerage Stratton Oakmont of millions of dollars, has said all profits from The Wolf of Wall Street movie will go to victims.

The Movie, which opens in Australia in late January, is based on his lavish lifestyle and the pump-and-dump scheme which led to his conviction in 2003, when he was ordered to replay victims $110 million.

Belfort released this statement on his Facebook page:

“As you can imagine, I am very busy right now, but I owe this post to all my loyal friends and fans who have supported me since the beginning: For the record, I am not turning over 50% of the profits of the books and the movie, which was what the government had wanted me to do. Instead, I insisted on turning over 100% of the profits of both books and the movie, which is to say, I am not making a single dime on any of this. This should amount to countless millions of dollars and hopefully be more than enough to pay back anyone who is still out there. I thought this was already public information, as I have already said it publicly numerous times, but apparently there is so much NOISE right now that it has gotten lost in the shuffle. So, again, for the record: I am not making any royalties off the film or the books, and I am totally content with that. My income comes from [my] new life, which is far better than my old one. (Although I will admit the Quaaludes were kind of fun, at least in the beginning. Thankfully, they’re illegal! and impossible to find!)”

The highly-anticipated film has already premiered in the United States where it made $18.5 million during its opening weekend, according to TVWEB.

