A Canadian Man Is Searching For A Woman With His Ex's Name To Travel The World With Him

Jordan Axani/Twitter He swears he’s not an axe murderer.

A Canadian man’s search for a woman named Elizabeth Gallagher is going viral on Reddit.

Not a specific ‘Elizabeth Gallagher,’ mind you, but any Canadian woman with that name who wouldn’t mind a free plane ticket around the world with a perfect stranger.

28-year-old Jordan Axani booked the trip of a lifetime with his ex-girlfriend (named Elizabeth Gallagher) as a Christmas present, but they unfortunately parted ways. Since she understandably no longer wanted to go on the trip with him, he’s now looking for a different Elizabeth Gallagher to take her place.

“Anyone familiar with the archaic system that is modern air travel will know that a name change on a ticket is damn near impossible,” Axani explained in his ad. “Moreover, the flights were purchased during a massive blow-up on Priceline and were frankly so cheap and on so many different airlines that they’re not worth the headache or money to cancel.”

The call for Elizabeth Gallaghers went out on Reddit on Monday, and was picked up by VICE, Huffington Post Canada, and more all helping to spread word of Axani’s bizarre quest to find a new travel companion.

For anyone that’s emailed for an interview, none will be possible this morning. Just know that many Elizabeth Gallaghers have come forward!

— Jordan Axani (@jordanaxani) November 4, 2014

If Axani does find a replacement Elizabeth Gallagher, she would be travelling with him to New York, Milan, Prague, Paris, Bangkok, New Dehli, and Toronto. She would not be forced to hang out with him in any of the cities or pay him anything for the tickets unless she wants to.

“Really the only thing I ask for is that you enjoy this trip and that it bring you happiness,” Axani says in his Reddit post. “I am not looking for anything in return. I am not looking for companionship, romance, drugs, a trade, or to take selfies with you in front the Christmas Market in Prague.”

If you are or know of an Elizabeth Gallagher, here’s what he’s looking for, according to his posting:

Be sane, smart and (hopefully) interesting. Have always wanted to travel, but maybe haven’t had the opportunity or cash to see much of the world. Be named Elizabeth Gallagher and have a Canadian passport. Be ready for a rather spontaneous life experience that will, one day, be an epic story that you’ll tell your kids. Pay it forward. I’ve been lucky in life and this is me giving back to the universe. Do something similar someday.

So far, Axani says that lots of Elizabeth Gallaghers have reached out to him, including one Reddit user who claims she’s old enough to be his mum but would love to go.

Speaking with VICE, Axani says the response has been overwhelming. “I was so not expecting this at all. But hey, I think there’s a positive story here, and it’s great people are interested.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.