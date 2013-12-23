Fights Erupt At Stores Across The Country Over The Release Of The New Air Jordan Sneaker

The highly anticipated release of the Air Jordan 11 Gamme Blue led to fights in multiple American cities Saturday morning.

At a Finish Line in Stockton, California, a few customers, one shirtless, fought inside the store. Fox 40 in Sacramento reported that police were called but by the time they arrived everyone had fled the scene and no arrests were made.

Here’s the video:

At the Southwest Center Mall in Dallas, police were called at 6 a.m. after a group of people tried to cut the line. No arrests were injuries were reported, by later in the day there was a shooting in the food court involving “two rival groups of young men,” according to NBC.

It’s unclear that incident was related to the sneaker release.

In the Bronx, a fight broke out outside a Foot Locker at 151st street:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This picture of that fight at Bronx Foot Locker has been getting passed around like crazy:

At one New York Ciy seller, the store closed the gates when they were sold out:

The Jordan 11s are the most popular line of Jordans. They retail for $US185, and sell out immediately. Some stores have begun using a raffle system to distribute the sneakers without incident, but many chose to sell them on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Here’s what they look like:

