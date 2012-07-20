Joran Van Der Sloot Might Get Married Behind Bars As He Tries To Overturn His Sentence

Joran van der Sloot

Photo: ABCNews/youtube

Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the disappearance of Natalee Holloway, is reportedly planning to tie the knot while he’s behind bars in Peru for the murder of another woman.Peruvian tabloids published stories last week claiming van der Sloot is getting married to an unknown woman, The Daily Beast reported Thursday morning.



Maximo Altez, the Dutchman’s attorney, denied the tabloid rumours, contending his client isn’t planning a behind-bars union as far as he knows.

“[B]ut I’m just in charge of his legal issues,” he told the Daily Beast, “and I don’t participate in his private life.”

The news of his possible nuptials comes as the Peruvian Supreme Court considers van der Sloot’s bid to vacate his 28-year sentence for the murder of Stephanie Flores, a 21-year-old Peruvian, The Daily Beast reported.

Altez said van der Sloot’s original lawyer, Jose Luis Jiminez, misled the Dutchman by telling him he would get 15 years in exchange for pleading guilty to killing Flores.

But Jiminez claimed van der Sloot knew exactly what he was agreeing to, contending the Dutchman previously said he was “pleased with” the lawyer’s work.

