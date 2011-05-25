PHOTOS: Joplin Is Devastated After The Deadliest Single Tornado In 60 Years

Photo: Mark Schiefelbein – AP
The deadliest U.S. tornado since 1947 ripped through Joplin, Mo. Sunday night killing at least 117 people and 500 injured.Initial reports state more than 2,000 buildings have been destroyed, and Eqecat, a disaster modelling company, said another 5,000 to 10,000 buildings have been damaged.
Insured damage from the incident could cost around $3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.
This is the latest in a string of extreme weather to devastate the south and brings this seasons storm damage total up to $10 billion.
Tom Cravens looks through the rubble of a destroyed home near the St. John's Regional Medical centre
Ashley Stephens holds a ferret she rescued from the home of a missing woman while helping a friend collect belongings Monday
Members of Missouri Task Force One search-and-rescue team work at a tornado-damaged Home Depot store
Kathleen Kelsey, with the Missouri Task Force One search-and-rescue team, guides a live-find dog named ChicoDog through the wreckage of a public housing complex
Traffic lights, street and miscellaneous signs were leveled with numerous houses and buildings by the tornado
Many signs and paintings on the outside of destroyed or damaged homes informed rescuers that everyone was safe and accounted for
Volunteer firefighters look through home wreckage where it was believed a pregnant woman was trapped
