PHOTOS: Joplin Is Devastated After The Deadliest Single Tornado In 60 Years

Photo: Mark Schiefelbein – AP

The deadliest U.S. tornado since 1947 ripped through Joplin, Mo. Sunday night killing at least 117 people and 500 injured.Initial reports state more than 2,000 buildings have been destroyed, and Eqecat, a disaster modelling company, said another 5,000 to 10,000 buildings have been damaged.



Insured damage from the incident could cost around $3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This is the latest in a string of extreme weather to devastate the south and brings this seasons storm damage total up to $10 billion.

