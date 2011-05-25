PHOTOS: Joplin Is Devastated After The Deadliest Single Tornado In 60 Years

Robert Johnson
Joplin Tornado

Photo: Mark Schiefelbein – AP

The deadliest U.S. tornado since 1947 ripped through Joplin, Mo. Sunday night killing at least 117 people and 500 injured.Initial reports state more than 2,000 buildings have been destroyed, and Eqecat, a disaster modelling company, said another 5,000 to 10,000 buildings have been damaged.

Insured damage from the incident could cost around $3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This is the latest in a string of extreme weather to devastate the south and brings this seasons storm damage total up to $10 billion.

Tom Cravens looks through the rubble of a destroyed home near the St. John's Regional Medical centre

People walk through a Joplin neighbourhood

Ashley Stephens holds a ferret she rescued from the home of a missing woman while helping a friend collect belongings Monday

Tornado damage is seen Monday, May 23, 2011, in Joplin

Members of Missouri Task Force One search-and-rescue team work at a tornado-damaged Home Depot store

Kathleen Kelsey, with the Missouri Task Force One search-and-rescue team, guides a live-find dog named ChicoDog through the wreckage of a public housing complex

Traffic lights, street and miscellaneous signs were leveled with numerous houses and buildings by the tornado

Sabrina Banspmer tosses a board from the destroyed home of her grandmother

Residents of Joplin, Mo, survey the damage of their homes and city

A broken bike and what remains of a destroyed neighbourhood seen Monday

Many signs and paintings on the outside of destroyed or damaged homes informed rescuers that everyone was safe and accounted for

The parking lot of St. John's Hospital in Joplin

A destroyed helicopter lies on its side at the Joplin Regional Medical centre

Emergency personnel walk through a neighbourhood near the hospital

A man walks past destroyed vehicles at the Joplin Regional Medical centre

Emergency workers waiting on a medical team

Volunteer firefighters look through home wreckage where it was believed a pregnant woman was trapped

Residents help a woman who hid in her basement during the tornado

An emergency workers searches the wreckage of the Joplin Walmart

Hospital workers walk from the wreckage of the Joplin Regional Medical centre

Residents of Joplin on 26th St. near Maiden Lane

Residents begin digging through the rubble of their home after the tornado

Emergency workers waiting for a medical team after finding a body in a tornado damaged car

A man carries a young boy who was rescued after being trapped in his home

Volunteer firefighters from Oklahoma survey the wreckage of homes in Joplin

'It's like Armageddon.'

Destroyed vehicles piled on top of each other at Joplin Regional Medical centre

A body is seen in the car as emergency teams wait for a medical crew

Workers wait for a medical team after finding a body in a tornado ravaged car

Joplin residents survey the damage in their neighbourhood

The lingering clouds from the storm that caused the tornado

The devastation in Joplin is horrible

