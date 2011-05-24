WATCH: Unbelievable Video Footage Of The Tornado That Devastated Joplin, MO

Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Over the weekend, a massive tornado tore through Joplin, Missouri, leaving behind scenes of devastation. With so much of the town destroyed, the death toll is nearly 90 people and counting and debris was spread as far as 60 miles away. In a news conference early this morning, City Manager Mark Rohr said, “the twister cut a path nearly six miles long and more than a half-mile wide through the centre of town.” While Fire Chief Mitch Randles – whose own home was also destroyed – estimated, “It cut the city in half.”
We gathered a selection of video that details the terror from inside the storm and the damaging effects left behind.
This video was taken by YouTube user izelsg, as a group of people waited out the tornado from inside a Fastrip convenience store. While the footage itself is dark and what exactly is happening is visually unclear, the audio is unmistakable and terrifying. The sounds of breaking glass, screams, and crying children begin at the 2:16 mark.
Stormchasers captured an up-close look at the tornado as it tears through the town.
On the scene within 10 minutes after the tornado hit, The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes breathlessly surveys the devastation in Joplin, unable to hold back his emotions around 4:14 into the video.
KOTV/KWTV, a local Oklahoma station caught aerial footage of the Tornado's wreckage, as rescue teams scramble to help the storm's victims.
A local Kansas City news station surveyed the damage from above via helicopter.
The images from this footage of the damaging effects left behind by the tornado are hard to watch.
