WATCH: Unbelievable Video Footage Of The Tornado That Devastated Joplin, MO

Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Over the weekend, a massive tornado tore through Joplin, Missouri, leaving behind scenes of devastation. With so much of the town destroyed, the death toll is nearly 90 people and counting and debris was spread as far as 60 miles away. In a news conference early this morning, City Manager Mark Rohr said, “the twister cut a path nearly six miles long and more than a half-mile wide through the centre of town.” While Fire Chief Mitch Randles – whose own home was also destroyed – estimated, “It cut the city in half.”



We gathered a selection of video that details the terror from inside the storm and the damaging effects left behind.

