An 'I'm Alive' Text Message Saved A Missouri Man's Life

Imagine this scenario: Your town is in ruins. Your house is flattened. The whereabouts of your friends and family are uncertain.



You’re in shock.

And then you get a text message from your friend who says he is under some rubble at a nearby street corner.

That is exactly what happened to a Missouri man Monday afternoon.

“I just got a message from him that said ‘I’m stuck,'” the man told KTUL.

Rescue workers helped the man out of a collapsed building on 20th street and Connecticut Avenue while his buddy watched.

“Yeah, he’s my friend. My best friend,” he said.

Beautiful stuff on an otherwise ugly day.

Video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.