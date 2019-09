A tornado ripped through Joplin, Missouri Sunday night, killing at least 89 people and injuring hundreds more.



The local paper worked quickly to cover the disaster and produced the impressive layout below.

(h/t)

And here is a picture New York Times reporter Brian Stelter took while en route to Joplin.

