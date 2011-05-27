Tragic Before And After Pictures Of Joplin, Missouri

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Aaron Furhman

At least 123 people have been killed in the devastating tornado that hit Joplin, Missouri on Sunday. And still, 232 people are missing.The tornado was the deadliest in the U.S. since 1947.

More than 2,000 buildings have been completely destroyed, and another 5,000 to 10,000 have severe damage.

Photographer Aaron Fuhrman put together a series of before and after pictures that really show the devastation.

BEFORE: Arby's on South Main Street

AFTER: Arby's on South Main Street

BEFORE: East 24th Street

AFTER: East 24th Street

BEFORE: East 24th Street

AFTER: East 24th Street

BEFORE: East 24th Street

AFTER: East 24th Street

BEFORE: East 24th Street

AFTER: East 24th Street

BEFORE: East 24th Street

AFTER: East 24th Street

BEFORE: Indiana Avenue

AFTER: Indiana Avenue

BEFORE: East 20th Street

AFTER: East 20th Street

BEFORE: Grand Avenue

AFTER: Grand Avenue

BEFORE: Grand Avenue

AFTER: Grand Avenue

The damage is so extensive...

