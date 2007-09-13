Joost: Why We and Nate Westheimer Don't Use It

Don’t mean to keep hammering on Joost, but apparently we aren’t the only ones who don’t watch it. No matter how many emails Joost sends to Innonate’s Nate Westheimer, he’s not going to watch until its available on his AppleTV. And neither are we.



Nate Westheimer: Why I Don’t Watch Joost

SAI: Why We Don’t Watch Joost

SAI: Why Joost is the PointCast of 2007

