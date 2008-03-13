Joost: We Still Matter!

With Hulu sucking up all the oxygen in the TV-to-PC space, former next-big-thing Joost rolls out a mostly irrelevant function: live streaming. That will be a nice feature during the upcoming March Madness tournament: CBS, which invested in Joost along with sister company Viacom, is letting the service stream the NCAA tournament without ads.



Perhaps that will inspire a bunch of people to take the time to download the software needed to use the service. But we believe the only game-changer for Joost would be a Web-based service, and newly-appointed VP of engineering Matt Zelesko says that may actually happen some day. He told NewTeeVee: “I wouldn’t rule out other ways of watching Joost in the future, but for now it’s the client.”

Joost says it will try out a public beta of live streaming on its peer-to-peer network on Thursday at 2 pm ET, with some live video of Joost’s development team talking about the service. Joost starts streaming the NCAA basketball tournament on March 20. But don’t count on it if you insist on seeing every minute of every game. Said Zelezko: “We expect it will probably break.”

