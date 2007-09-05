Joost: Sending Promo Emails Because It Needs To?

As SAI readers know, we have a decidedly more bearish view of Joost than most observers do, based on concerns about both technology (network functionality) and user appeal (we just don’t think people are that crazy about the service). In support of the latter thesis, we got a promotional email from Joost this afternoon telling us all about all the great content that is available. Specifically, we were invited to check out the “Ben Stiller Show.”
Well, afternoon hours are work hours at SAI, and the “Ben Stiller Show” sounds like something we’d rather watch late at night on our TVs (if at all), so we have no plans to check it out. In fact, we don’t have plans to check out ANY online videos described as “shows”–because when we’re online, we don’t want to watch “shows.” We want to program our text/video/audio intake by ourselves, in our own time, with our own clicks. But we may be unusual, so for those who continue to rave about how Joost will destroy YouTube, et al, we have a simple question:
How many promotional emails have you gotten from YouTube over the years? None? Could that be because YouTube is so popular that it doesn’t need promotion? After the jump: What you can watch on Joost if you’re actually inclined to do so.
UPDATE: SAI Managing Editor Peter Kafka informed me that the erstwhile Ben Stiller Show was awesome and could make perfect use of the Internet on account of prodigious numbers of short, funny clips. I asked whether this was how Joost was presenting the show. Kafka checked–and was informed that he needed to upgrade his Joost software and that the server was unavailable. So he forwarded a link to BSS clips on YouTube. This anecdote nicely encapsulates our twin Joost concerns.
See Also: Joost: The PointCast of 2007?
Hello,
Are the dog days of summer getting you down? Escape the heat and head inside to catch some of your favourite stars on Joost™. From hip-hop and comedy to clever animation, it’s all on Joost.
WBTV: Before They Were Megastars
Everyone has to start somewhere, and many of today’s hottest celebrities got their start on their own TV shows. On the Ben Stiller Show, Ben joins forces with Andy Dick and Janeane Garofalo in a series of sketches and spoofs. Do it. Do it. Do it.
Whats new…
Invasion with Mika, Dirty Pretty
Things and more.
their start with these special
pirate service announcements.
” align=”left” size=”xlarge” nocrop=”true” clear=”true”]
comedians around, like Morph
and Rex the Runt.
Aqua Teen Hunger Force and
Robot Chicken.
“experts” like Ashy Larry and
Ron Jeremy.
Purina Incredible Dog Challenge – 2006 National Finals
The competition is intense as dogs big and small compete in five events.
How to use Joost shortcuts Tired of using your mouse to move around Joost? Try a couple of the Joost shortcuts. My Joost press “SHIFT” + “>” Channel catalogue press “SHIFT” + “<“
Tell us what you think We’re always looking for ways to improve your experience on Joost. In the coming weeks, we’ll be asking you for your opinion, so keep an eye out for an invitation on the bottom left-hand side of your screen.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.