Joost: Sending Promo Emails Because It Needs To?

Henry Blodget

As SAI readers know, we have a decidedly more bearish view of Joost than most observers do, based on concerns about both technology (network functionality) and user appeal (we just don’t think people are that crazy about the service).  In support of the latter thesis, we got a promotional email from Joost this afternoon telling us all about all the great content that is available.  Specifically, we were invited to check out the “Ben Stiller Show.”

Well, afternoon hours are work hours at SAI, and the “Ben Stiller Show” sounds like something we’d rather watch late at night on our TVs (if at all), so we have no plans to check it out.  In fact, we don’t have plans to check out ANY online videos described as “shows”–because when we’re online, we don’t want to watch “shows.”  We want to program our text/video/audio intake by ourselves, in our own time, with our own clicks.  But we may be unusual, so for those who continue to rave about how Joost will destroy YouTube, et al, we have a simple question:

How many promotional emails have you gotten from YouTube over the years?  None?  Could that be because YouTube is so popular that it doesn’t need promotion?  After the jump: What you can watch on Joost if you’re actually inclined to do so.

UPDATE: SAI Managing Editor Peter Kafka informed me that the erstwhile Ben Stiller Show was awesome and could make perfect use of the Internet on account of prodigious numbers of short, funny clips.  I asked whether this was how Joost was presenting the show.  Kafka checked–and was informed that he needed to upgrade his Joost software and that the server was unavailable.  So he forwarded a link to BSS clips on YouTube.  This anecdote nicely encapsulates our twin Joost concerns.

See Also: Joost: The PointCast of 2007?

                          Hello,

                              Are the dog days of summer getting you down? Escape the heat and head inside to catch some of your favourite stars on Joost™. From hip-hop and comedy to clever animation, it’s all on Joost.

Play

WBTV: Before They Were Megastars

Joost.com

                                    

WBTV: Before They Were Megastars

                  

Everyone has to start somewhere, and many of today’s hottest celebrities got their start on their own TV shows. On the Ben Stiller Show, Ben joins forces with Andy Dick and Janeane Garofalo in a series of sketches and spoofs. Do it. Do it. Do it.                                       

BlueLine

                              Whats new…

Play

IMF UK 

Play

Bad Boy Records 

Play

88HIPHOP

IMF UK
Bad Boy Records
88HIPHOP
Ride the new wave of the British
                                    Invasion with Mika, Dirty Pretty
                                    Things and more.

Prep for ‘Hustlenomics’ by checking                                     out Yung Joc’s 2006 hit,                                     ‘It’s Goin’ Down’.

Learn how stars like OutKast got
                                    their start with these special
                                    pirate service announcements.                                                                

Play

Aardman Animations 

Play

Adult Swim 

Play

Heavy Comedy

Aardman Animations

” align=”left” size=”xlarge” nocrop=”true” clear=”true”]

Heavy Comedy
Meet some of most animated
                                      comedians around, like Morph
                                      and Rex the Runt.                                  
                                                                   

Catch favourite shows like
                                        Aqua Teen Hunger Force and
                                        Robot Chicken.                                  

Improve your life with tips                                         from
                                        “experts” like Ashy Larry and
                                        Ron Jeremy.                         

Play

Purina Incredible Dog Challenge 2006 National Finals

Purina Incredible Dog Challenge ?Äì 2006 National Finals

                                The competition is intense as dogs big and small compete in five events.                                                                                                                            

BlueLine

                              How to use Joost shortcuts                               Tired of using your mouse to move around Joost? Try a couple of the Joost shortcuts.                         My Joost press “SHIFT” + “>” Channel catalogue press “SHIFT” + “<“ 

Shortcuts

                         

Shortcuts Image

                                                                                    Tell us what you think                                        We’re always looking for ways to improve your experience on Joost. In the coming weeks, we’ll be asking you for your opinion, so keep an eye out for an invitation on the bottom left-hand side of your screen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

google sai-us youtube