Joost: Sending Promo Emails Because It Needs To?

As SAI readers know, we have a decidedly more bearish view of Joost than most observers do, based on concerns about both technology (network functionality) and user appeal (we just don’t think people are that crazy about the service). In support of the latter thesis, we got a promotional email from Joost this afternoon telling us all about all the great content that is available. Specifically, we were invited to check out the “Ben Stiller Show.”



Well, afternoon hours are work hours at SAI, and the “Ben Stiller Show” sounds like something we’d rather watch late at night on our TVs (if at all), so we have no plans to check it out. In fact, we don’t have plans to check out ANY online videos described as “shows”–because when we’re online, we don’t want to watch “shows.” We want to program our text/video/audio intake by ourselves, in our own time, with our own clicks. But we may be unusual, so for those who continue to rave about how Joost will destroy YouTube, et al, we have a simple question:

How many promotional emails have you gotten from YouTube over the years? None? Could that be because YouTube is so popular that it doesn’t need promotion? After the jump: What you can watch on Joost if you’re actually inclined to do so.

UPDATE: SAI Managing Editor Peter Kafka informed me that the erstwhile Ben Stiller Show was awesome and could make perfect use of the Internet on account of prodigious numbers of short, funny clips. I asked whether this was how Joost was presenting the show. Kafka checked–and was informed that he needed to upgrade his Joost software and that the server was unavailable. So he forwarded a link to BSS clips on YouTube. This anecdote nicely encapsulates our twin Joost concerns.

