Joost Killing Off The Desktop Client No One Downloaded

Not news: Joost will soon release a long-awaited Web-based version of its peer-to-peer TV service that works in a standard browser. Kind of news: Om Malik reports that Joost is going to dump the original desktop client altogether.



If true, this is a bit of a surprise because you’d expect Joost to support both for a time, especially if its installed base was big enough to be significant to its business going forward. As Malik notes, both Veoh and Jaman supported both a browser and downloaded client, while de-emphasising the latter.

But apparently there aren’t enough users of Joost’s peer-to-peer client to make that worthwhile. Joost has never released user numbers, but advertisers that bought time on Joost say its user base was negligible.

UPDATE: Here’s a look at the new Joost, now in password-protected beta, courtesy of TechCrunch.



