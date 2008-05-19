Joost Hires Two From Dailymotion

Joost, the troubled peer-to-peer Web TV operator, has hired two execs from rival Dailymotion, according to Mediaweek. Joining the company are Danny Passman, named Joost’s global head of programming strategy, and John Schultz, joining as director of programming strategy. Both had been US-based creative directors at Paris-based Dailymotion.com. Passman had previously worked at VH1 and Schlutz at MTV.



A source says the two left Dailymotion as the video company shifts away from licensing video and toward ad sales and branded entertainment. Joost, apparently, is still in the business of licensing video to create a TV experience on the Web. Dailymotion’s headcount will remain the same.

For a company on the ropes, Joost is still able to hire personnel: The company has hired three from Comcast over the past six months to bolster its engineering team. (UPDATE: they’ve also recently hired folks from King.com, NBCU and Cisco). Joost is reported to be working on a Web-based client for its online TV service, as well as community functionality.

