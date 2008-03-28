Joost Gets Another Comcast Vet

is bolstering its tech team with another engineer with a Comcast pedigree. Former CableLabs chief scientist Jason Gaedtke will serve as Joost’s “chief architect” and report to the newly-hired SVP of engineering Matt Zelesko.



Joost has plenty of engineering challenges: not least of which getting its live broadcast of March Madness to work when the tournament resumes tonight. But the company is also developing a Web version of its P2P TV service, which would theoretically eliminate the need for a software download and make it more competitive with services like Hulu.

Before CableLabs, Gaedtke was chief architect for Comcast Interactive Group. Zelesko came to Joost from Comcast in January. NewTeeVee notes that Zelesko has lured away at least one other Comcast vet, Gabo Mendoza who heads “user experience” for the video service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.