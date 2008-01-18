Joost Loses CTO, Hires Comcast Exec

Joost lost chief technology officer Dirk-Willem van Gulik to the BBC, and announced Thursday it had hired a Comcast veteran to take over engineering operations and build a second hub for the web video company in New York.

Matt Zelesko becomes senior vice president of engineering for Joost, based in New York and in charge of all of the company’s engineering operations. Zelesko comes to Joost from Comcast Interactive Media, where he worked on a number of their web video sites, including Fancast.com.

Before Comcast, Zelesko also worked for Voyance and with Joost CEO Mike Volpi when both were at Cisco Systems. Said Volpi of his new hire, “I’ve known Matt for many years … and I’m confident that he is the ideal person to lead Joost’s engineering organisation.”

The BBC says former Joost CTO Guilk will be in charge of developing “back end infrastructure” for the next group of BBC websites as well as maintaining their current sites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.