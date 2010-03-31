JooJoo Good For A Whopping 90 Preorders -- And 15 Of Them Were Canceled

Photo: Flickr

These PayPal documents from the JooJoo/TechCrunch lawsuit show that only 90 preorders for the $500 device, roughly $44k worth, were made. This is what happens when you launch a tablet the same month as Apple, at the same price.And 15 of those turned into cancellations (which were hard to do, we hear.) That doesn’t seem like it’s enough money to cover legal fees or kick production into high gear. I’m going to reiterate our stance: It seems like a great device, but you should wait for things to shake out before putting down more money. And remember, this costs as much as an iPad.



See the documents that show the JooJoo’s staggeringly poor preorders >

