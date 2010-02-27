JooJoo Delayed, Still Toast

The JooJoo tablet — previously known as the CrunchPad — has been delayed. It was originally supposed to ship around now, but now won’t ship until the end of March because of a “manufacturing issue.”

Delays are not surprising but ultimately don’t matter — there’s still no way this thing is going to challenge the iPad.

FUSION GARAGE TO SHIP JOOJOO INTERNET TABLET ON MARCH 25



SINGAPORE — February 26, 2010 — Earlier this month, Fusion Garage’s JooJoo Internet tablet went into full production with an anticipated on-time delivery to consumers at the end of February. Last week, the company became aware of a manufacturing issue involving JooJoo’s industry-first 12.1 inch capacitive touch screen which Fusion Garage was quickly able to diagnose and rectify. The company now forecasts JooJoo will be sent to consumers on March 25.



The manufacturing issue centres on fine tuning the touch sensitivity of the capacitive screen. Fusion Garage will be providing all pre-order customers with a free JooJoo accessory to compensate for the delay in the delivery of their JooJoo.



Fusion Garage’s recent agreement with CSL, its manufacturing partner, has eliminated nearly all of the manufacturing costs associated with JooJoo. The company has no other barriers in the way of product delivery in the new timeframe.



The company apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the delay.

