JooJoo Boss Is Amazed Apple Is Moving "Into A Category That We've Defined"

The JooJoo isn’t dead! Not yet, anyway.



In an interview with Gizmodo, Fusion Garage’s CEO, Chandrasekar “Chandra” Rathakrishnan, says the JooJoo — previously the CrunchPad — will arrive at the end of the month, and the company is locking down more funding.

He’s also worked out a deal with the CSL Group, Malaysia’s largest OEM, so he can produce the JooJoo. CSL is covering the costs, and taking a slice of the cash from each JooJoo sold. The JooJoo will be made by a Taiwanese manufacturer.

Incredibly, Chandra says the JooJoo has “defined” the tablet space, and he’s amazed at the similarities between Apple’s iPad launch, and the JooJoo.

No, seriously, check it out. Our emphasis added:

Giz: Asked what he thinks about the iPad more broadly, and Chandra said that he’s amazed Apple’s jumping “into a category that we’ve defined.” He points out that JooJoo is African for “magical,” which is exactly how Apple described iPad, and that the iPad even comes in at the exact same pricepoint of $499. (No, I’m not really sure how “African” is a language.) But, despite Apple being, uh, Apple, he thinks JooJoo has a few advantages: They’re launching first; they’ve got a bigger screen (12.1 massive inches); and it’s an “uncompromised” web experience, since they’ll have Flash, and you’ll be able to use sites like Facebook in their full glory, not miniaturized app form.

Bonus: Click here for more photos of the JooJoo →

