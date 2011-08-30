Jony Ive's Apple Designs Are On Display In A German Art Museum

Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe (Arts and Crafts) in Hamburg, Germany is showing an exhibition titled “Stylectrical: On Electro-Design That Makes History.”The exhibit will display 300 different items that showcase “the complex development processes of industrial electrical design in a cultural studies context.”



More than half of these will be Apple products, writes Apple Insider’s Josh Ong, and with Jony Ive being a lead Apple designer since 1996, his work figures especially prominently in the exhibit.

If you can get to Hamburg between now and January 15, 2012, you’ll be able to see Ive’s design ability as it adapts over the course of 15 years working for Apple.

Other designers included in the exhibit are Dieter Rams, Herbert Hirche, Hans Gugelot, Peter Raacke, Michele De Lucchi, Hadi Teherani, and Tobias Grau.

