An Awesome Story About Jony Ive And His Power To Do Whatever He Wants At Apple

Here’s a story that gives you an idea about how much power

Apple’s design leader Jony Ive has at the company.

Years ago, Ive once told Apple’s suppliers working on one of Apple’s products, “Imagine I have a bucket of money in my hand. I will let you pull out as much as you want to make this happen,” according to an operations engineer.

This quote comes from Jony Ive, The Genius Behind Apple’s Greatest Products by Leander Kahney, which is a new book on Ive and his importance to Apple.

Ive is more than just the guy that comes up with how your iPhone looks. He figures out the materials that go into the iPhone. He works with manufacturers to figure out how the iPhone should be made. And he spends time in Asia in the factories to make sure the products are correctly made.

Former Apple design leader Bob Brunner told Kahney, “Apple designers spend 10 per cent of their time doing traditional industrial design: coming up with ideas, drawing, making models, brainstorming. They spend 90 per cent of their time working with manufacturing, figuring out how to implement their ideas.”

Sometimes Ive’s ideas could end up being expensive, or hard to implement. But, it seems like no one at the company could over rule him.

Before Steve Jobs died, he said, “He has more operational power than anyone else at Apple except me. There’s no one who can tell him what to do, or to butt out. That’s the way I set it up.”

Some people at the company think that even when Jobs was alive, Ive could have done what he wanted.

“I do not want any of my guys thinking about cost. They should not even care about the cost, because that is not their job,” Ive reportedly told one of Apple’s operations people.

