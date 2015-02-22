Jony Ive's latest project is Apple's new headquarters

Apple’s new “spaceship” campus is officially designed by Foster + Partners, but Apple design guru Jony Ive has been advising the project, according to a New Yorker profile of Ive.

Although Ive doesn’t usually do architecture projects — he did co-design his house in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights — he and his disciples have worked alongside Foster + Partners on the new campus.

Ive’s influence ranges from big things — like the 4400 concrete units that will make up the building’s frame — down to little things like office signage, the slight curving of the floors as they intersect with the walls, and the control panels on the building’s elevators.

Not all of Ive’s preferences came easily. The New Yorker described Ive’s demands on the building’s elevators as “a big fight.”

Of course, Ive is probably working on a lot of other projects with a lot more intensity than he is on Apple Campus 2.

But given his enormous clout at Apple — some think he’s the most powerful person at the company — it’s no surprise execs there gave him reign over the new headquarters.

